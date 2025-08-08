Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $271,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

