iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,842 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 984,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,194.2% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 765,142 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

