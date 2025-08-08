Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $207,000 in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 63,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.91. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.32%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

