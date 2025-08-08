Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

TXNM opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.51. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 84.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

