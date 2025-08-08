Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 32.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE BCO opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

