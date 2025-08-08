Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

