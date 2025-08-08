Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 74,005 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 275.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,005 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,494,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,214.42. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.91. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.93 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

