Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,667 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $130.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.92.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

