Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

