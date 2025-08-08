Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 6.41% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period.

Get Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.