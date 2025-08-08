Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 58,968 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $4,708,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.3%

BATS KJAN opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

