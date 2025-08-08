Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.26 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 151.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 94,355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,559.60. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,764 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.