Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,834 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,201,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $239.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

