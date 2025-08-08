Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 150,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 129,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,992 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,606,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 328,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

