Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 549.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,573 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $18,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $413.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

