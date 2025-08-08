Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.72% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,973,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

DAUG stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

