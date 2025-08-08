Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2025

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUGFree Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.72% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,973,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

DAUG stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August (BATS:DAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.