Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.69 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.73% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

