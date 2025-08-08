PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

