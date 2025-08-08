Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.