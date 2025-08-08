Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Shares of LRCX opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

