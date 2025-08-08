Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,809 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,869,000 after buying an additional 348,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 729,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 84,198 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

