Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Kadant worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kadant by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $326.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $281.30 and a 12-month high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

