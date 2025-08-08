Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 830.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.6%

HAL opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.