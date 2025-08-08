Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-On by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Snap-On by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 150.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $320.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.42. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

