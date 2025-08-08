Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,199 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI stock opened at $256.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.41. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.83.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

