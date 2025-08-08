SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SPYG opened at $98.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $100.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.