HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $373.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

