Blair William & Co. IL Sells 21,044 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of Phreesia worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $55,474.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 191,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,009.83. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $77,531.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,763.79. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $1,510,733. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

