Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,684 Shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.95% of Monroe Capital worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 1.3%

MRCC opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Monroe Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corporation will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

About Monroe Capital



Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

