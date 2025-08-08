Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,099,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,127,000 after buying an additional 1,904,932 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,917,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 192.4% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,388 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,017,000.

BBJP stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

