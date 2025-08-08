Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $160.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. The trade was a 74.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,784 shares of company stock worth $9,828,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

