Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $5,876,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.17.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $280.13 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.59.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

