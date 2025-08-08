Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,855. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,357 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.31 per share, for a total transaction of $251,465.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,558.08. This represents a 39.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

