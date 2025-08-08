Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4,136.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

