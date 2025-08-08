Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,230 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.25 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,878. This trade represents a 16.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $172,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,873.69. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

