Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,810 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 226,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 499,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,871,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.