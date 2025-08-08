Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMCI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock worth $53,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after buying an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

