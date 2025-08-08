Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 326.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

SYRE stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.82. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

