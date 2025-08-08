Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vivid Seats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 30.2%

Vivid Seats stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.32. Vivid Seats had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $143.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vivid Seats news, General Counsel Emily T. Epstein sold 723 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $28,775.40. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,848.20. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emeth Value Capital LLC boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 27.4% during the second quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 7,642,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,461,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 2,697,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vivid Seats by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 303,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

