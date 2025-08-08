Josh Silverman Sells 21,666 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $1,273,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,724.24. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $1,112,982.42.

On Monday, June 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88.

Shares of ETSY opened at $60.49 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,751,000 after acquiring an additional 235,550 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Arete raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

