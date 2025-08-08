Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,300 shares, agrowthof53.7% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Energy Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBE opened at $18.70 on Friday. Invesco DB Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.