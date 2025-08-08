Carl M. Fisher Sells 18,206 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. Analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 185.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

