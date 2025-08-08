Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Short Interest Update

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,800 shares, anincreaseof81.1% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 587.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 70,661 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 67,350.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

AVIG stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

