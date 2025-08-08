Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.12 Million Stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,101,000 after acquiring an additional 176,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Solventum by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,559,000 after acquiring an additional 309,077 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Solventum by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 821,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,106,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLV. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

