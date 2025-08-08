Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Teradata by 23.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Teradata stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.73 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

