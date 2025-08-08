Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,113 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.14.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $308.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.23. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

