PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INCO opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.69 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.55. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.