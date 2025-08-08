PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMBS. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 804,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 450.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

JMBS stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.