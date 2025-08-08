PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $92.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $96.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

