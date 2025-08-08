PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 110.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $182.03 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

